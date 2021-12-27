Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

CRLBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $6.64 on Monday. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

