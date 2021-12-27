Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 46,510 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,564,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.9% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $66,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $44.42 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $363.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

