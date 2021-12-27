Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 528 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,696.10 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,904.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2,758.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

