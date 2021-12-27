Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 4,969 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,007,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,161,000 after acquiring an additional 31,496 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 347,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,249,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 69,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 163,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $59.55 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.