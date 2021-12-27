Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.15% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $32,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKC. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

NYSE MKC opened at $93.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.