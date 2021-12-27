Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $19.31 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,144 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $19,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,627,000 after acquiring an additional 442,701 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.70 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.70.

