Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $57.44 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. State Street makes up 1.6% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.19% of State Street worth $57,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 279.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 18.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $93.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

