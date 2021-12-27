Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $94.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $94,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.44 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.12 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.74.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

