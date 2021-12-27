Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TFI opened at $51.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $52.67.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.