Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $36,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Booking by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

BKNG stock opened at $2,402.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.25, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,345.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2,299.08.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

