Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 33,144 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,144 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up 2.4% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.11% of The Blackstone Group worth $85,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BX stock opened at $135.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.70. The firm has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $149.78.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.
In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.
The Blackstone Group Company Profile
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
