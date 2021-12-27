Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 33,144 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,144 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up 2.4% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.11% of The Blackstone Group worth $85,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX stock opened at $135.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.70. The firm has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

