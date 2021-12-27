Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 358 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $36,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

NYSE:LMT opened at $347.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

