Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,515 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Trade Desk worth $22,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 797.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 553.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,030.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,389 shares of company stock valued at $32,995,056 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $96.05 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

