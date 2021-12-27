Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 7,084 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $15,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 73,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $50.42 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.39 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

