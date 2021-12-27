Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 12,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 200,660 shares.The stock last traded at $26.70 and had previously closed at $26.51.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRNX. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $110,838.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,846. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3,828.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 953,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after buying an additional 929,599 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 608,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,885,000 after buying an additional 426,878 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 634,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 349,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 338,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

