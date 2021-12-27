CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 4.1%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.50 and last traded at $78.81. 12,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,609,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78,736 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,921,000 after acquiring an additional 60,256 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

