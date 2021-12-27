Critical Comparison: Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) versus American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) and American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of American Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of American Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and American Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Finance Trust $305.22 million 3.56 -$31.86 million ($0.30) -29.33

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Finance Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and American Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A American Finance Trust -3.18% -0.61% -0.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and American Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00 American Finance Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $9.92, indicating a potential upside of 34.56%. American Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.58%. Given Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than American Finance Trust.

Summary

American Finance Trust beats Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate. The company was founded on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

