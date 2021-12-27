Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CROMF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of CROMF opened at $14.07 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

