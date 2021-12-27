CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Truxt Investmentos Ltda.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up about 2.9% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $20,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 115.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $213.45 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.67 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.75.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,432 shares of company stock worth $36,525,293 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

