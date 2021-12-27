Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $204.92

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $204.92 and last traded at $204.75, with a volume of 919523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

The stock has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.67 and its 200-day moving average is $189.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

