Crowny Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $216,193.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Crowny has a market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $216,193.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00059103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.24 or 0.07877149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00077365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,735.07 or 1.00062983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00053296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

