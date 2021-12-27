CryptEx Reaches Market Cap of $908,171.18 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. CryptEx has a total market cap of $908,171.18 and approximately $5,203.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptEx has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.68 or 0.00020671 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,270.70 or 0.99193119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00060738 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00033875 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $756.70 or 0.01463977 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

