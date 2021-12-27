CryptEx Reaches Market Capitalization of $908,171.18 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $908,171.18 and approximately $5,203.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for about $10.68 or 0.00020671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,270.70 or 0.99193119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00060738 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00033875 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $756.70 or 0.01463977 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

