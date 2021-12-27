CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.46

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.46 and last traded at $57.97, with a volume of 211220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

CSGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $246.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSG Systems International by 7.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

