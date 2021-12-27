Curio Governance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,446.00 (CGT)

Curio Governance (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Curio Governance has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Curio Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $1,446.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000538 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00044991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007304 BTC.

About Curio Governance

CGT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,152,012 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Curio Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

