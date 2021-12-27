Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Sets New 12-Month High at $137.18

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.18 and last traded at $137.02, with a volume of 1968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.93.

CW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,383,000 after acquiring an additional 423,478 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $31,897,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,472,000 after acquiring an additional 233,690 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,163,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,712,000 after purchasing an additional 143,141 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

