Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Up 38.2% This Week

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $445.12 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $5.52 or 0.00010682 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,658,465,238 coins and its circulating supply is 431,520,253 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.