Cyclub (CYCLUB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.42 Million

Cyclub (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. Cyclub has a market capitalization of $162.64 million and approximately $11.42 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclub coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cyclub has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00061724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.61 or 0.07907326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00078634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00057322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,949.08 or 0.99754975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007565 BTC.

Cyclub Profile

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,224,055 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Cyclub Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclub using one of the exchanges listed above.

