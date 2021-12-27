CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.00

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.00 and last traded at $89.99, with a volume of 2246024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Raymond James lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.07.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 507.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

