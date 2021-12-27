Dai Achieves Market Cap of $9.33 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $9.33 billion and approximately $378.37 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.36 or 0.00208362 BTC.

Dai Profile

DAI is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,353,856,386 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

