Dai (DAI) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Dai coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market cap of $9.36 billion and approximately $304.44 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00045943 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.56 or 0.00214261 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,361,687,478 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

