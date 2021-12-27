DAO Maker Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $295.68 million and $3.80 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $4.68 or 0.00009099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00062992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.69 or 0.07907716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00075897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,422.20 or 0.99892708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00053638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007824 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,958,554 coins and its circulating supply is 63,127,750 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.