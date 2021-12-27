Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.09

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.09 and last traded at $37.59, with a volume of 1229034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

