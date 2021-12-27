Datamine (DAM) Trading Down 5.7% This Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $408,215.61 and $5,417.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.69 or 0.00381932 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010923 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000966 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.49 or 0.01260609 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,298,017 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

