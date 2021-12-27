Datamine Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,342.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $391,060.69 and $7,342.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.31 or 0.00384358 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010416 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000119 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000893 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $637.33 or 0.01235270 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

DAM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,298,017 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.