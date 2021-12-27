DAV Coin (DAV) Market Cap Achieves $1.34 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $1.07 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,517.66 or 1.00257844 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00037461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.66 or 0.00302972 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00057563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001895 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

