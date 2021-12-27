Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 2,371 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $14,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,350 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,756 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,642,000 after purchasing an additional 750,246 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,646,000 after purchasing an additional 622,537 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN stock opened at $168.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.72.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

