Davidson Investment Advisors Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,279 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FedEx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after purchasing an additional 231,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FedEx by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $659,316,000 after purchasing an additional 199,560 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $255.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

