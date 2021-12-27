Davidson Investment Advisors Grows Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.06% of Cerner worth $11,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 32.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after buying an additional 260,136 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cerner by 193.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Cerner by 255.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after buying an additional 172,382 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,130,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 34.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after acquiring an additional 195,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $91.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.48.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

