Davidson Investment Advisors Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,207,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $320.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.94 and its 200-day moving average is $302.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

