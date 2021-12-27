Davidson Investment Advisors Has $12.05 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,349 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.12% of CubeSmart worth $12,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,920,000 after acquiring an additional 559,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,970,000 after buying an additional 787,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,882,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,443,000 after buying an additional 465,249 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,264,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,794,000 after buying an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,117,000 after buying an additional 516,541 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE opened at $54.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $57.29.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 123.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Truist increased their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

