Davidson Investment Advisors Has $15.09 Million Stock Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.43% of FirstCash worth $15,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,498,000 after buying an additional 498,259 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,485,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 2,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 120,562 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,902,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in FirstCash by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,694,000 after acquiring an additional 76,607 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FCFS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

FirstCash stock opened at $69.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average is $79.99. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.34%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

