Davidson Investment Advisors Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.35% of Strategic Education worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 51.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 116.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $58.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.99. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.67 and a 1-year high of $99.14. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

