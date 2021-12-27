Davidson Investment Advisors Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,823 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.1% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $26,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 57.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 80,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 586,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,028,000 after acquiring an additional 59,663 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $116.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.79 and its 200-day moving average is $106.34. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

