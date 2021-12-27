Davidson Investment Advisors Invests $16.64 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,643,000. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock opened at $172.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.70 and a 200 day moving average of $171.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

