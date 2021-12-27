Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases 2,313 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.22% of Silicon Laboratories worth $12,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 197,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,213,000 after purchasing an additional 67,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB opened at $205.13 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLAB. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.85.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $496,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock worth $2,474,083. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.