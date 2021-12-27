Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases 4,903 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Progressive were worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Progressive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,625,177,000 after buying an additional 337,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Progressive by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after buying an additional 4,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Progressive by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after buying an additional 4,106,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,478,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,723,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $887,049,000 after buying an additional 306,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $101.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day moving average of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,460 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,277 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

