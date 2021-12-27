Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases 7,020 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $84.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

