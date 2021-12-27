Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases 8,437 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.30% of Steven Madden worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $354,306,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,563,000 after buying an additional 47,822 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,233,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,755,000 after buying an additional 166,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 268.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,285,000 after buying an additional 870,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,190,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,810,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $44.44 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOO. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

