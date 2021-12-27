Davidson Investment Advisors Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.80 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $89.58 and a 1-year high of $112.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.